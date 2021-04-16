Zimmer allowed one run on a hit and a walk with no strikeouts in 1.2 innings to earn a hold in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Zimmer entered the game with one out in the sixth inning after Jake Newberry was only able to retire one batter. The 29-year-old Zimmer gave up a solo shot to Vladimir Guerrero in the seventh. With a 1.04 ERA and 0.58 WHIP across 8.2 innings, Zimmer has been effective in a versatile role in the bullpen. He's not likely to see much high-leverage work early in the season, but he could earn more trust if he continues to do well.