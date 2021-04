Zimmer pitched a perfect sixth inning with one strikeout to earn a hold in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Tigers.

Zimmer was the first reliever in the game for the Royals after Danny Duffy logged five scoreless innings. The 29-year-old Zimmer continued the trend with his second scoreless outing in a row after he gave up four runs to the Rays on Tuesday. The right-hander has a 3.55 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB across 12.2 innings this season. He's picked up one save, two holds and a win in 10 outings.