Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Optioned to Omaha
Zimmer was sent down to Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Zimmer managed to record just two outs in one spring training appearance. He gave up one run on one hit and two walks. Zimmer figures to start the regular season with Kansas City's Triple-A affiliate as organizational depth.
