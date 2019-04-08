Zimmer was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

The 2012 fifth-overall pick finally got to make his big-league debut as a 27-year-old this season, but he failed to impress in two innings of work, walking five batters and allowing a pair of runs. He'll be replaced on the roster by Glenn Sparkman, who could be in line to start Wednesday against the Mariners.

