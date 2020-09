Zimmer was placed on the 45-day injured list Wednesday with right elbow ulnar neuritis.

The right-hander exited Tuesday's contest after experiencing a "zinger" in his right arm, and he'll miss the rest of the season as a result. It's unclear how long the injury is expected to sideline him. Zimmer finishes the season with a 1.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB across 23 innings.