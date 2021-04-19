Zimmer (1-0) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Blue Jays after tossing a scoreless inning with a strikeout.

Zimmer entered the game after Brady Singer tossed a six-inning scoreless outing, and he pitched a scoreless seventh while tossing nine of his 15 pitches for strikes -- that was enough for him to get the win since Salvador Perez got the Royals on board shortly after with a two-run blast. The 29-year-old righty has not given up runs in six of his seven appearances this season and has posted a sterling 0.93 ERA through 9.2 innings in 2021.