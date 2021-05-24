Zimmer pitched two perfect innings and struck out three batters to earn the win Sunday versus Detroit.

Zimmer kept Kansas City within a run with his strong pitching, and he received the win when Carlos Santana walked it off with a two-run home run. The right-hander has been effective with a 2.76 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB across 16.1 innings this season. He's able to take on multi-inning assignments, but he's also collected a save and two holds. The 29-year-old could see more high-leverage work based on his performance so far.