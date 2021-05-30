Zimmer allowed two walks and struck out one in 1.1 scoreless innings to earn a hold in Sunday's 6-3 win over Minnesota.

The 29-year-old relieved starter Brad Keller to begin the sixth inning. Zimmer allowed multiple baserunners for just the fifth time in 16 outings this season. He's been an effective bullpen option with a 2.37 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB across 19 innings. With Josh Staumont (knee) on the injured list, Greg Holland converted the save Sunday, but Zimmer has picked up two saves and three holds this year. He could be in the closer conversation moving forward.