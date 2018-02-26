Zimmer looks to compete for a spot on the 25-man roster to open the season, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Zimmer has yet to reach the major leagues but could earn a bullpen spot with a solid showing in spring training. He worked his way up to Triple-A Omaha last season. However, he struggled to have much success. He accrued a 5.79 ERA across 32.2 innings after being promoted. The 26-year-old has proven he has electric stuff and will attempt to bounce back after a disappointing second half in 2017.