Zimmer was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.

He has given up two runs while striking out seven in 4.2 innings (three appearances) since getting sent back to Triple-A earlier this month. Zimmer has given up seven runs while walking more (10) than he has struck out (six) in 7.1 innings in the majors. Jake Newberry was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation in a corresponding move.

