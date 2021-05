Zimmer allowed a hit and struck out one in one scoreless inning in Friday's 7-5 loss to Detroit.

Zimmer entered the contest to pitch the eighth inning, and he did so fairly well. He only gave up a double to Jake Rogers. Zimmer missed three weeks with a back injury. The right-hander has a 3.14 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB across 14.1 innings this season. He's collected two wins, a save and two holds in 12 outings -- if he continues to pitch well, high-leverage work could be on the horizon.