Zimmer will serve as the opener in Saturday's game against the Rangers, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Zimmer made three relief appearances across the last week, and he allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one in 2.1 innings during that time. However, he'll serve as an opener for the second time this year in Saturday's contest, while southpaw Kris Bubic will likely serve as the primary pitcher.