Zimmer will start Tuesday against the Tigers but will throw approximately 50 pitches, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Zimmer will get the call with Brad Keller and Jakob Junis still on the COVID-19 injured list, but he won't handle a true starter's workload, so this could wind up resembling a bullpen game. Zimmer has appeared once already this season, striking out three batters in one inning in a bullpen appearance Sunday. He gave up 22 runs while recording an 18:19 K:BB in his 18.1-inning debut last season.