Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Shines in spring debut
Zimmer worked 1.2 scoreless innings Sunday in the Royals' 14-5 exhibition win over the Athletics. He gave up a base hit and didn't strike out any batters.
The fifth overall pick by the Royals in the 2012 first-year player draft, Zimmer has yet to reach the big leagues after seeing his development derailed by a slew of injuries. Kansas City remains intrigued by the 27-year-old's potential to contribute out of the bullpen in 2019 after he displayed improved mechanics and velocity while working out at the Driveline Baseball program outside of Seattle over the winter. That prompted the team to re-sign Zimmer to a one-year deal over the winter, and his first outing of the spring certainly seemed to validate the Royals' optimism.
