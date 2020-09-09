Zimmer recorded five outs in relief in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Indians, giving up no hits and walking one while striking out three during the 25-pitch appearance.

Though the Royals have seemingly pulled the plug on developing the 2012 first-round pick as a starting pitcher, Zimmer has settled in nicely as a multi-inning relief option for Kansas City. Through his 12 appearances spanning 17.2 frames, Zimmer owns a 1.53 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB. The Royals have thus far preferred to use him in middle relief rather than in high-leverage spots, as he has no holds or saves to his name.