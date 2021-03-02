Zimmer (elbow) is listed among the Royals' available bullpen options for Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Zimmer looks poised to see his first competitive action since Sept. 22, when he was diagnosed with right elbow ulnar neuritis following an appearance against St. Louis. With a long offseason to recover from the injury, Zimmer looks to be back to full strength for spring training. The 29-year-old right-hander is expected to work in a middle-relief role with Kansas City to begin 2021.