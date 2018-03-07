Zimmer (arm) will make his spring debut Friday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Zimmer was able to toss a couple more live batting practice sessions this week and appears to be at full health heading into Friday's outing. The right-hander underwent a procedure last fall to remove old sutures in his arm, and has dealt with various ailments -- including arm fatigue and Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery -- over the past couple years, so the Royals are carefully monitoring his progress this spring. According to manager Ned Yost, Zimmer has been throwing the ball pretty well lately, but it's likely that he will begin the 2018 campaign at the minor-league level while serving as organizational depth.