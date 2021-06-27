Zimmer didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Rangers after tossing a scoreless inning, giving up two walks and fanning two.

Zimmer worked as the opener in this contest and tossed one scoreless inning before being lifted in favor of Kris Bubic, who was tagged with the loss after allowing three runs across two-thirds of an inning. Zimmer has allowed two runs across 3.1 innings in relief this week and should remain a dependable arm for Kansas City going forward, as he owns a 2.40 ERA across 30.0 innings in 2021.