Zimmer pitched two scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out three in Friday's 5-3 win over Boston. He did not factor in the decision.

Zimmer was effective as the opener Friday. He's drawn a little bit of high-leverage work out of the bullpen this year with two saves, three wins and four holds across 23 appearances. The right-hander sports a 2.03 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB across 26.2 innings, and he's only given up runs in three of his outings.