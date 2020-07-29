Zimmer allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk while striking out one across two innings on Tuesday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Zimmer was needed as a starter with both Brad Keller and Jakob Junis on the Covid-19 injured list, but it was known before his outing that he would be in for a limited workload. After a clean first inning, Zimmer worked out a jam in the second frame. He came back out to start the the third inning, but hit the first batter prior to being pulled and was ultimately charged after the runner came around to score. Both Keller and Junis have a chance to join the rotation once they can get more stretched out, which would bounce Zimmer back to a bullpen role.