Porter is expected to be called up by the Royals on Monday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Porter has been productive at Triple-A Omaha this year, hitting .235 with 13 homers, 52 runs, 47 RBI and a stolen base over 109 games. He'll have the opportunity to make his major-league debut late in the regular season, but it seems likely that he'll have to settle for a depth role behind the dish.