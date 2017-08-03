Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Back in action Thursday

Cain (hamstring) is batting second and manning center field for Thursday's game against the Mariners, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The injury was never thought to be overly serious, and as expected, Cain is good to go after taking Wednesday's game off to rest and recover. The 31-year-old, who is slashing .272/.340/.425 with 12 homers and 17 stolen bases this season, will face Yovani Gallardo in his return to the lineup.