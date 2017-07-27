Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Crosses plate three times Wednesday
Cain went 3-for-6 with a double and three runs scored in Wednesday's 16-2 rout of the Tigers.
Eric Hosmer was having a monstrous performance behind him in the batting order, but Cain did plenty of damage on his own. It's been a rough July for the center fielder, who's hitting .213 (17-for-80) on the month with only three extra-base hits (two doubles and a homer), but with five of those hits coming in the last three games he may be coming out of his slump.
More News
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Earns day off Sunday•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Beats Texas with walkoff single•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Enters break on 20-20 pace•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Ejected from Saturday contest•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Continues strong run with two-run shot•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Back in Monday's lineup•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...