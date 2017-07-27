Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Crosses plate three times Wednesday

Cain went 3-for-6 with a double and three runs scored in Wednesday's 16-2 rout of the Tigers.

Eric Hosmer was having a monstrous performance behind him in the batting order, but Cain did plenty of damage on his own. It's been a rough July for the center fielder, who's hitting .213 (17-for-80) on the month with only three extra-base hits (two doubles and a homer), but with five of those hits coming in the last three games he may be coming out of his slump.

