Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Earns day off Sunday

Cain is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.

The historically brittle Cain has been a paragon of health this season, with his day off Sunday marking just his fourth absence from the lineup all season. The Royals could look to limit Cain's workload in September if the team falls out of the playoff picture, but for now, fantasy owners should reap the benefits of the outfielder staying healthy and playing effectively. He's batting .268 with 11 home runs and 16 steals in 393 plate appearances this season.