Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Gets qualifying offer from Royals
The Royals made a qualifying offer to Cain prior to Monday's deadline, the Kansas City Star reports.
Cain is one of three Royals players who received the offer ($17.4 million for the 2018 season), but all three are expected to test the waters of free agency and receive multi-year deals. Following a career-high 155 games played in a healthy 2017 campaign, the 31-year-old figures to be of interest to clubs seeking a big upgrade in center field this winter. Cain finished the season with 15 homers and 26 steals along with a .300/.363/.440 line in 645 plate appearances.
