Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Heads to bench Wednesday
Cain is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Cain receives a day off after starting the past eight games in the outfield, hitting .343/.361/.543 during that span. In his place, Alex Gordon slides over to center for the series finale.
