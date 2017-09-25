Play

Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Hits 15th long ball

Cain went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the White Sox.

Cain's third-inning long ball off starter Lucas Giolito was all the offense his team could muster in this one. He's just one home run shy of matching his career high of 16 from 2015 and needs only three more steals to reach his previous high of 28.

