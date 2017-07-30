Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Hits three-run shot in loss

Cain went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run during Saturday's loss to Boston.

This was just the second home run through the past 35 outings for Cain and it also snapped a 17-game homer drought. The 31-year-old outfielder still sports a solid .270/.341/.420 slash line with 12 homers, 33 RBI, 16 stolen bases and 59 runs for the campaign, so while his power has been hit or miss, Cain's been able to tilt the fantasy scales enough to warrant ownership in the majority of settings.