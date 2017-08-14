Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Nabs 22nd steal in two-hit effort

Cain went 2-for-5 with a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base Sunday against the White Sox.

Cain has been hit-or-miss over his past 15 games, either racking up a multi-hit effort or being blanked entirely in all but two contests during that stretch. The veteran outfielder turned 31 last week, but that hasn't stopped him from continuing to contribute on the base paths. Cain dipped to 14 steals last year, but is back on the pace that netted him 28 apiece in 2014 and 2015 with 22 this season.