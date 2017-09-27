Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Night off Wednesday

Cain is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

It had been previously announced that the Royals planned to give Cain the night off, so his absence from the lineup comes as no surprise. Over 23 games in September, Cain has posted a stellar .369/.424/.512 line. Although Cain is expected to be back in action Thursday, Paulo Orlando will head to center field Wednesday night.