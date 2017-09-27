Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Night off Wednesday
Cain is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
It had been previously announced that the Royals planned to give Cain the night off, so his absence from the lineup comes as no surprise. Over 23 games in September, Cain has posted a stellar .369/.424/.512 line. Although Cain is expected to be back in action Thursday, Paulo Orlando will head to center field Wednesday night.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...