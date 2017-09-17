Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Not starting Sunday
Cain is not in the lineup for Sunday's outing against the Indians.
Cain will get the day off and give way to Paulo Orlando in center field. Cain has been terrific since the start of September, as he's gone 22-for-53 (.415) over 15 games and driven in seven runs while scoring eight.
