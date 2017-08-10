Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Racking up multi-hit efforts

Cain went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI, a steal and a run scored against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

The long-time Royal has been having a field day at the plate lately -- this was his fifth three-hit effort in his last 13 games, a span in which he's posted a .436/.456/.618 line with a homer, five steals and 13 runs. Cain's been a useful fantasy asset throughout 2017 thanks to his solid power-speed combo, but he's on the upswing at a key time in the fantasy season.