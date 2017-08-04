Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Steals two bases Thursday
Cain went 2-for-3 with an RBI, one run, two steals and a walk Thursday against Seattle.
The most encouraging part of Cain's night was his two steals. He swiped just two bags in his previous 25 games combined, and dealt with a minor hamstring injury earlier this week. Cain's legs look healthy, though, and his 95 percent success rate (19-for-20) makes him the most effective base stealer among MLB players with 10-plus attempts.
More News
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Back in action Thursday•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Nursing minor hamstring injury•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Hits three-run shot in loss•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Crosses plate three times Wednesday•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Earns day off Sunday•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...