Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Steals two bases Thursday

Cain went 2-for-3 with an RBI, one run, two steals and a walk Thursday against Seattle.

The most encouraging part of Cain's night was his two steals. He swiped just two bags in his previous 25 games combined, and dealt with a minor hamstring injury earlier this week. Cain's legs look healthy, though, and his 95 percent success rate (19-for-20) makes him the most effective base stealer among MLB players with 10-plus attempts.