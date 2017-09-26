Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Won't start Wednesday

Cain will not start Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.

The Royals are eliminated from playoff contention, so Cain will get Wednesday off as manager Ned Yost rests some of his regular starters. The 31-year-old, who compiled a healthy .301/.363/.445 line with 15 homers and 25 stolen bases in 150 games this season, is expected to start the Royals' remaining four games following Wednesday's day off.