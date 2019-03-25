Royals' Lucas Duda: Added to roster
The Royals selected Duda's contract from Triple-A Omaha on Monday.
Duda returned to Kansas City after being released by the Twins last week and quickly solidified his spot on the 25-man roster. The 33-year-old will offer a veteran presence and left-handed bench off the bat for the Royals. Across 107 games with Kansas City and Atlanta in 2018, Duda hit .241/.313/.418 with 14 homers and 50 RBI.
