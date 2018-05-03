Duda (undisclosed) will play first base and bat fifth against Detroit on Thursday, 610 Sports Radio - Kansas City reports.

Duda was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup due to an undisclosed reason, but the 32-year-old was able to join the game as a pinch hitter, striking out in his lone at-bat versus Craig Kimbrel. Through 27 games this year, Duda is hitting just .214/.287/.316 and he will look to get into a groove with right-hander Mike Fiers taking the mound during Thursday's series opener.