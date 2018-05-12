Duda was 3-for-5 with three doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the Indians.

Duda continued his fantastic month of May, and is now 13-for-33 with six doubles and a home run after having only four extra-base hits through the first month of the season. The 32-year-old has been better of late but his .256/.321/.408 slash line could still use some improvement.