Duda went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox.

He touched up David Price in the second inning -- his seventh homer in total and second off a lefty this season -- and Duda later added another RBI on a bases-loaded hit by pitch. Duda entered Saturday's game batting .206/.263/.471 in 11 games since returning from a bout of plantar fasciitis.