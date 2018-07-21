Royals' Lucas Duda: Drives in three against Twins
Duda went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, three RBI and two runs in the Kansas City's 6-5 victory over the Twins on Friday.
It was the eighth long ball of the season for Duda, who now owns a .244/.311/.413 slash line through his 201 at-bats. At the moment, the 32-year-old's June stint on the disabled list with plantar fasciitis leaves him lagging behind the power returns he provided last season, when he tied a career high by launching 30 home runs.
