Duda went 2-for-5 with with three RBI on Monday against the Tigers.

Duda took advantage of coming to bat with runners in scoring position, needing only two singles to drive in his three runs. Despite the Royals poor offense, he has 10 RBI in 16 games this month, including four multi-RBI games. While a lengthy stint on the disabled list has derailed his overall numbers, he has three home runs in his past 14 games.