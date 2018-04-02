Duda left Monday's game against the Tigers with right hamstring tightness, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Duda has earned the "injury-prone" label after spending large portions of each of the past three seasons on the disabled list, though none of his recent issues have been hamstring-related. It's unclear how serious this particular issue is, though more should become clear after further tests.

