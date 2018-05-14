Duda was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

It's unclear when the issue cropped up on Duda, but it's apparently bothersome enough to warrant a stay on the disabled list. He'll be eligible to return May 24, though whether the first baseman will be ready to go by then remains to be seen. In the meantime, Hunter Dozier was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move and is starting at first base in his stead Monday.