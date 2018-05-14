Royals' Lucas Duda: Heads to DL with plantar fasciitis
Duda was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
It's unclear when the issue cropped up on Duda, but it's apparently bothersome enough to warrant a stay on the disabled list. He'll be eligible to return May 24, though whether the first baseman will be ready to go by then remains to be seen. In the meantime, Hunter Dozier was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move and is starting at first base in his stead Monday.
More News
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...