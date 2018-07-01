Royals' Lucas Duda: Held out of lineup
Duda is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners.
Duda will head to the bench with a tough southpaw in James Paxton on the mound. Since returning June 23 from an extended stay on the disabled list due to a foot injury, Duda has gone 3-for-19 (.158 average) with a home run, three RBI and two runs.
