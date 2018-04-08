Duda went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Indians.

Duda hit his second home run of the season, crushing a line drive over the right field wall in the in the seventh inning against Trevor Bauer. Even after missing two games due to a hamstring injury, Duda is already largely meeting preseason expectations with two home runs but little else on his stat ledger.

