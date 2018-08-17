Duda went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Thursday's win over the Blue Jays.

Duda tied the game with his 11th homer of the season, a second-inning shot off Sam Gaviglio. It's been a mediocre year at best for the veteran first baseman, who's hit just .238/.308/.399 on the season, good for a 91 wRC+. He can still hit righties well enough, posting a 113 wRC+, but his 39 wRC+ against lefties suggests that the 91 plate appearances he's received against southpaws may be 91 too many. In leagues with daily moves, he remains palatable against righties but should be sat against lefties where possible.

More News
Our Latest Stories