Duda went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss to Cleveland.

Duda hit a first-inning home run -- his sixth of the year -- off Shane Bieber to give the Royals an early two-run lead. Duda has now played in nine games since returning from the disabled list on June 23 (missing over a month with plantar fasciitis) and is hitting .252 with eight doubles, 24 RBI and 15 runs in 46 games this season.

