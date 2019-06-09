Duda (back) served as Triple-A Omaha's designated hitter Sunday in a rehab game against El Paso, going 0-for-3 with a walk.

Duda didn't turn in a noteworthy performance in his 11th rehab game, but he's been largely productive during his time at Omaha, with a .316/.381/.474 slash line across 42 plate appearances. He appears to have made a full recovery from the lumbar strain that has kept him out of commission for the Royals since late April and should be days away from returning from the 10-day injured list.

More News
Our Latest Stories