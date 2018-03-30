Royals' Lucas Duda: Homers in first Royals at-bat
Duda went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's loss to the White Sox.
The former New York Met and Tampa Bay Ray homered in his first-at bat as a Royal, taking James Shields deep to help Kansas City jump out to an early lead. Duda has arguably the most pop of anyone in the Royals lineup and if he remains in the cleanup spot, he'll carry some value as a cheap source of power. The veteran has hit 27-or-more home runs in each of the last three seasons that he's played at least 120 games.
