Manager Ned Yost said he's hoping Duda (foot) can begin a minor-league rehab assignment over the weekend, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.

Duda has been on the shelf since mid-May with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, but a return is finally in sight. Barring any setbacks in the coming days, the veteran first baseman will hopefully be cleared for game action over the weekend. That said, it's still unclear how many rehab appearances Duda will need to make before rejoining the Royals, leaving his potential return date murky.

