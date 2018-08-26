Duda went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs scored Saturday against the Indians.

Duda took Corey Kluber deep in the sixth inning to record his 12th home run of the season. He has struggled with injuries and inconsistency throughout the season, though he now has five home runs in 105 at-bats since the All-Star break. He's hit only .248 in that span, but could be an underrated source of power production as the season winds down.